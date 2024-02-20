SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.1% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

