Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

