Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market
In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,744 shares of company stock worth $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
