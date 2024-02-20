State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,157 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,157 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 294.05 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

