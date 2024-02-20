Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 205,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 555% compared to the typical volume of 31,338 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

