Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 205,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 555% compared to the typical volume of 31,338 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.