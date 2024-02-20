StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

