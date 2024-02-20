StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DTEA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
