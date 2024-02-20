StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $559.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

