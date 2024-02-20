StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

ONTX opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.