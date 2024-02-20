StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.