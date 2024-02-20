StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

