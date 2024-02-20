StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

