StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

