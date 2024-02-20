StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.