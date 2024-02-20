StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.44. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

