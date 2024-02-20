StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RFIL opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
