StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

