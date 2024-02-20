StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

