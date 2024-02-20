StockNews.com Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,687,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

