StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Strong-Buy”

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

