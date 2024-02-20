Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

