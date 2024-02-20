Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
