Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

