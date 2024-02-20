Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.