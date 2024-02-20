SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
SSY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
