SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

SSY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.