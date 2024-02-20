Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,254,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $13,803,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $7,718,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $5,743,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

