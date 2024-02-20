Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06. 23,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 50,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0299 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.