Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

SYPR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.