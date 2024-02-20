Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

TAIT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

