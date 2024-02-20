Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tanger

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.