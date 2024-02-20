TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.