Teck Resources (TECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TECK opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

