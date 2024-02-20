TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.