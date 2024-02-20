Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

