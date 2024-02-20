Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

