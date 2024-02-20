Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO E Allen Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

