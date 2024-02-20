Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.