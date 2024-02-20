Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,685 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

