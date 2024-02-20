Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,047 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

