Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,047 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ALGM opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGM
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.