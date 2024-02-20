Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 315.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 229,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

