Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

