Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,168 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

