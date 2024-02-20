Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 241 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $193.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.