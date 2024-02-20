Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,612 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

