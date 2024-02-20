Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 488 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.