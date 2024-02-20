Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 615 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ICUI opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

