Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 667 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GL opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

