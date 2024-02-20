Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,445 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,030,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 28.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

