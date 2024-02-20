Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,682 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

