Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.