Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rogers by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Rogers by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rogers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

ROG stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.