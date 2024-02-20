Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $252.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.