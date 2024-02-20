TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 3% Higher

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.94. 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

